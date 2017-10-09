Kenya: Kalonzo Attacks Govt Over Withdrawal of Bodyguards

Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has termed the unilateral withdrawal of his security detail and that of Mr Raila Odinga as sinister.

Mr Musyoka, Mr Raila Odinga's presidential running mate, on Saturday warned that any physical harm on him or Mr Odinga will not augur well for the October 26 repeat poll.

"Withdrawing the security of presidential candidates both mobile and from their residences in the middle of charged election campaigns proves that the ruling Jubilee regime is on a mischievous agenda," he said at Kyamalutu Primary School, Kitui County, during the burial ceremony of five people who perished in a road crash last week.

He added: "....Why expose the Nasa candidates if you mean well for the leaders affected and the country?"

He said that two more police officers attached to accompany him during campaigns were Saturday morning ordered back to their stations.

On September 28, acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said the government will not go back on its decision to reduce the number of police officers attached to the two leaders.

"I heard one politician say that we either return the police officers or they call for mass action. They can proceed and call for mass action because that position is not going to change," he said.

Mr Musyoka said the security of presidential candidates is paramount.

Regarding the investigation into him and Mr Odinga ordered by the Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko over their remarks that there will be no election until the electoral agency is reformed, he said the move is misguided.

Mr Tobiko on October 2 instructed the Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro to conduct a probe on the matter within 21 days.

Mr Musyoka also criticised Jubilee lawmakers for pushing for change in electoral laws.

He was in the company of Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua.