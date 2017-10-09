9 October 2017

Sudan: Boy Loses Fingers in South Darfur Ammo Blast

Nyala — A boy was injured when a piece of unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonated in the South Darfur capital of Nyala on Saturday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, an eyewitness reported that the boy had crept into the abandoned arms and ammunition stores of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nyala.

"The child found a strange object. When he tried to extract the copper wires from the thing, it exploded and amputated his fingers," he said.

The source added that the boy, who also sustained a head wound, was immediately taken to the Nyala Teaching Hospital.

On 21 May, a huge explosion at the largest arms and ammunition storage building in Nyala caused great panic among the residents of the city. Dozens of missiles were blown over distances, killing a 20-year-old man in his home amid reports of several more deaths and wounded by shells landing in different places in the city.

The South Darfur Information Minister said the explosion was caused by "the intense heat".

According to the opposition Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC), led by former janjaweed leader Musa Hilal, new RSF arms stores have been built in Um El Gura in South Darfur's Mershing locality.

