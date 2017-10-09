9 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: President Extends Ceasefire

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Hannah McNeish/IRIN
Tea seller Achuil Deng now only sells a few cups a day oustide an abandoned Abyei school.

Khartoum — Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir has extended the government's ceasefire in the country to the end of the year.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported on Sunday that "The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Al Bashir" issued a Republican Decree on Sunday, in which he prolonged the current unilateral ceasefire to the 31 December.

The decree said the extension is aimed to prepare the climate for the coming negotiations on the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile), "within the framework of the keenness of the government of the Sudan for achieving peace and stability in the country and to devote all energies for development challenges," SUNA stated.

Unilateral

In June 2016, President Al Bashir announced a unilateral ceasefire for the Two Areas. Not much later the decision was extended to Darfur. The ceasefire was extended several times after that, the last time on 2 July, for a period of four months.

The Darfur rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and the Sudan Liberation Movement's Minni Minawi faction (SLM-MM) jointly declared a six-month humanitarian ceasefire on 3 May.

As for the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), fighting the government in the Two Areas, the faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu in South Kordofan declared a ceasefire for the period of six months on 2 August.

The warring parties have accused each other more than once of violating the ceasefires.

Sanctions

According to Sudanese opposition parties and rebel movements, Al Bashir repeatedly declared a unilateral ceasefire to appease Washington regarding the permanent lifting of its economic sanctions against Khartoum.

On Friday, the US Administration announced its decision to permanently lift two-decades-old economic sanctions on Sudan "in recognition of the Government of Sudan's sustained positive actions to maintain a cessation of hostilities in conflict areas in Sudan, improve humanitarian access throughout Sudan, and maintain cooperation with the US on addressing regional conflicts and the threat of terrorism".

More on This

UNAMID Welcomes U.S. Sanctions Relief On Sudan

In a press statement on Sunday, the joint UN-AU Mission in Darfur (Unamid) welcomed the US Administration's decision to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.