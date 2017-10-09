Mauritius: Promoting Inclusive Education for Children With Special Needs in Mauritius

press release

The new Policy Framework and Strategy Document on "Inclusive Education for Children with Special Education Needs in Mauritius: Concept to Reality" has received Government's approval. It has been prepared in the wake of the Nine Year Schooling Reform, and as announced in Budget Speech.

The Document, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 4, advocates a shift from the Social Model to a Rights-based model of disability for learners with Special Education Needs.

The Strategy Goals include the setting up of a Research Coordination Committee, comprising representatives of teacher education institutions; institutions of higher learning; hospitals; and resource centres. The Committee has as objective to ensure quality in research, materials, and equipment developed for the purpose.

The other Strategy Goals comprise: building home-school partnership through appropriate training of parents, empowering and involving parents in the teaching-learning process; and, facilitating the creation of congenial environment for learning in schools/colleges/institutions and at home.