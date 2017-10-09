9 October 2017

Malawi: Cervical Cancer Screening Vital - Cham

By Blackson Mkupatira

Mulanje — Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) has underscored the importance for women to undergo cervical cancer screening saying Malawi has the highest prevalence rate of the disease and it is one of the major causes of deaths among women in the country.

Speaking in Mulanje when presenting Cervical Cancer Education, Screening and Detection Program to District Executive Committee (DEC), CHAM Secretariat Maternal, Neonatal, and Child Health Coordinator, Eya Gondwe said the disease kills about 1600 women annually in the country hence the need to give it proper attention.

"Cervical cancer is a global burden that kills 250,000 women every year worldwide and Malawi has one of the highest prevalence rates at an estimate of 75.9 per 100,000 women.

"This means over 2300 women develop cervical cancer annually and 1600 die from the disease. This is why as CHAM we thought it wise to come here [Mulanje] with this project with the aim of reducing the annual deaths, to create awareness and lure more women to be screened," she said.

She added: "Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. Cervical screening can detect changes to cells of the cervix and these can be treated before cervical cancer develops."

Among others, Gondwe said the project would also improve capacity of six health facilities to conduct regular cervical cancer screening and provide psychosocial support and referral for care of women diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The health centers to benefit in the district are Chambe, Mpala, Bondo, Namulenga, Thembe, Namasalima and Thuchila. The total budget for the Project is K22.5 million and each health center will receive a sub grant of K1.2 million.

