News24Wire

South Africa: NMU Rapist Not Asked to Plead, Case Postponed

A man accused of raping two Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students last week made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The 29-year-old suspect appeared briefly in a court packed with media and students, but was not asked to plead.

In his first appearance, last week Friday, the man said he intended pleading guilty to the provisional charges, which included two counts of rape and one of robbery.

He also revealed he had a previous conviction for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and had been out on parole at the time of the latest attack.

It is alleged that he scaled the university's perimeter fence and entered the computer laboratory on Monday last week, where he stole equipment and raped two female students, aged 25 and 30.

One of the women managed to call for help via a garbled Facebook alert.

CCTV pictures of the suspect were then circulated via social media, leading to his swift arrest on Wednesday.

The man again indicated that he would be abandoning his bid for bail.

A small group of students protested in the rain outside the court building.

The case against the man was postponed to Monday, October 16, for the director of public prosecution to decide in which court his case will be heard.

The accused cannot be named until he has formally pleaded.

