Police had to be called on Saturday to intervene at Shawasha Block 2 in Mbare, Harare after suspected Zanu PF youths attacked members of the MDC-T mourning one of theirs.

An MDC-T provincial Chairman identified as Gorekore told New Zimbabwe that at around 2230hours, the ruling party youths threw stones at mourners at Block 2 Shawasha.

Mourners had to run for dear life as one of the sons to the late Chibanda identified as Zvenyika Chibanda was heavily assaulted by the thugs and sustained head and face injuries.

"Yes it is true. I can confirm that we were attacked by youths as we mourned one of our members who died on Friday. They threw stones at us injuring young Chibanda and another member who had a swollen face.

"When the injured went to report the matter at Matapi police station, we were surprised to hear that the two female police officers were being instructed on what to do by the aggressors who admitted that they had beaten the mourners because they were singing MDC-T songs.

"I had to go to Mbare Police Station where our report was finally accepted after I had spoken to a Chief Inspector based at the police station," said Gorekore.

According to Gorekore, no arrests have been made so far.

After police intervention, the Zanu PF youths allegedly returned to Chibanda's place where they were fought by MDC-T members at around 0130hrs.

"In the morning, the ruling party youths threatened that Chibanda's body would not be allowed at the Block from a funeral parlour but we had to call police to monitor the funeral proceedings.

"Police had advised us to call them when the body arrived from a city parlour," he added.

Chibanda's body has since been taken to his rural home in Mutoko, Mashonaland East province for burial.