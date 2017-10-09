press release

The National Union of Mineworkers calls for the reinstatement of former Eskom acting CEO Mr. Jonny Dladla to his position. The rotation system announced by Eskom chairperson Mr. Zithembe Khoza is nothing but a fluke aimed at deactivating controls and systems from detecting corruption at Eskom.

The NUM is reliably being informed that Mr. Jonny Dladla was removed after he declared on a public platform that he was going to recoup money that was unlawfully paid to McKinsey and Trillian totaling R1 billion and R564 million respectively.

"The sins of the current EXCO team and acting group CEO Mr. Jonny Dladla was to declare the McKinsey contract unlawful, invalid and void. The NUM support EXCO on its decision to recover funds unlawfully paid to McKinsey and Trillian," said Paris Mashego, NUM Energy Sector Coordinator.

The chairperson Mr. Zithembe Khoza must stop destabilizing Eskom and reinstate Mr. Dladla as an acting group CEO with all executive powers until a permanent CEO is appointed.

The EXCO working with the board must jointly pursue the recovery of funds from McKinsey and Trillian with immediate effect.

Secondly, Public Enterprise Lynne Brown must intervene immediately, her silence on this matter is too loud.

The NUM will convene a National Shop Steward council to decide the shape and form of an industrial action, as our response to corruption and the apartheid wage gap.