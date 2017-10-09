Kenya: DP Ruto - The Govt Will Protect You From Harm

Deputy President William Ruto has assured Kenyans of peace during and after the October 26 presidential repeat poll.

Speaking during a service at Jesus Celebration Centre (JCC) in Bamburi, Mombasa County, Mr Ruto said despite the ongoing heightened political temperatures, the country will not "perish".

"It is very important to know that in the midst of what is going on in our country, God is still in charge. This country will not perish. God will not allow our country to perish," he said.

VIOLENCE

Mr Ruto said the strong prayers by Kenyans will help avert threats of violence.

"We thank those who go on their knees for our nation. Continue to pray for our nation. Do not tire of doing that," Mr Ruto said.

He said the government will do its job of protecting its citizens from harm.

"It is the responsibility of the government to protect the property of every Kenyan and we will protect your property," he said.

ROADS

Bishop Wilfred Lai, who led the service, took the opportunity to request for the tarmacking of a roughly five kilometre road that leads to the church.

Mr Ruto pledged the road will be tarmacked beginning next week.

"I apologize that we haven't done the road yet; but in the next one week the Ministry of Transport will come and engage with you so that we can have the road done.

"Under one year you will have [a] tarmac road here. We have done many roads in Mombasa and this will be one of them," the DP said.

CRIMINALS

The bishop urged Kenyans to embrace peace.

"We will dwell as Kenyans and not be tribal in our country.

"We ask God to ensure that those those spreading malice do not prevail."

Mr Ruto was accompanied by his wife Rachael, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu, Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Mwanamaka Mabrouk and former Taita-Taveta Woman Rep Joyce Lay.