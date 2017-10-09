Zimbabwe: Bankers Donate to Flood Victims

The Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) last week donated a solar-powered borehole worth over $19 200 to flood victims in Tsholotsho. Last year, many families were left homeless after their houses were destroyed by heavy rains in Tsholotsho.

The borehole, which was drilled by the association to assist the victims, was handed over to Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere at a brief ceremony in Harare.

Speaking during the ceremony, Minister Kasukuwere said the borehole was fully knitted with a solar powered pump station, storage tanks, cattle drinking troughs and a washing area for the community.

"This is commendable given that there are plans of reticulating water to a central place within Tshino area and to date, a trench has been dug to that effect," he said.

"This donation is indeed an expression of corporate social responsibility and the professional relationship that exists between the association and the people of Zimbabwe. Your relentless support to our people's social wellbeing, as they set their feet on a recovery path from the effects of such devastating natural calamities in flood prone areas, is highly commendable."

Minister Kasukuwere said the borehole would go a long way in providing clean, portable water for the villagers in Tsholotsho, and would definitely reduce the burden on the affected people as they focused on preparing for the agricultural season.

"As Government, we remain indebted to you as you have joined hands with other well-wishers, who responded to our call to assist fellow Zimbabweans during their time of need," he said.

"As I receive this donation from the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe with a deep sense of gratitude, I wish to highlight that it is through concerted efforts of organisations like yours that we have been able to assist victims of natural calamities in this country."

Minister Kasukuwere urged other institutions and citizens to follow the kindness exhibited by the association by offering donations that would restore the well-being of the people in their time of need.