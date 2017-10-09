The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it will mechanise operations and launch machines to ease the payment of taxes before next year.

Commissioner- modernisation and corporate Strategy Dingani Banda said tax compliance levels were as low as 53 per cent for those registered under ZRA.

He said the agency was looking forward to raise compliance levels to above 70 per cent or 80 per cent.

"Traditionally we had an aspect were VAT was being charged for goods and services and paid to suppliers in instances where they would not remit the money to ZRA. This was happening in the mining sector," Mr Banda said.

Mr Banda said ZRA was working on a project supported by a German organisation to implement mobile-based tax services.

He said the technology will enable various businesses pay for tax using their mobile phones and also register.

Mr Banda said ZRA was now working as a single window with a key aim of integrating government systems and processes.

He said the agency had national project single window to enable various stakeholders fulfil their various obligations without going through some tedious processes.

"We have almost 17 banks now connected to the system ... where you can pay without leaving your office," Mr Banda said.