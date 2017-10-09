Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo who is involved in a nasty fight with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has suggested that Mugabe's number two may have suffered diarrhoea due to ARVs.

Mnangagwa fell ill two months ago at a Zanu PF Youth interface rally in Gwanda and vomited; he also suffered diarrhoea.

The VP was airlifted to South Africa after his condition deteriorated.

First Lady Grace Mugabe and Jonathan Moyo have attacked Mnangagwa after the VP told people at Shuvai Mahofa's memorial service in Masvingo that the late Mahofa suffered the same illness as his pointing out they could have been poisoned.

But writing on Twitter Sunday morning, Moyo said; "The lot on my TL with crap about poison and food poison must note that chronic use of antibiotics or ARVs also induces vomiting and diarrhoea!"

The statement did not go well with most people some of whom went to the extent of attacking Moyo's family members.

Activist Martha Tholanah said she never expected Moyo to stigmatise those living with HIV and AIDS in that manner.

"We all know Prof Moyo is vile and the only known uncouth Professor in the entire universe," she posted on her Facebook page.

"Weaponising HIV on political rivals is the least we expected from him.

"Now that he has just been told on Twitter that his daughter collects ARVs at Newlands, Highlands in Harare; it looks like he has stirred up a hornet's nest. Even his loyalists have turned on him."

Independent Member of Parliament for Norton Temba Mliswa also replied him.

"ARVs are not poison they can treat people who are living with HIV. What is used to treat homosexuals," @temba mliswa.

Human rights lawyer Tinashe Mundawarara said coming from such a high ranking government official such comments invariably reverse the gains made by multi-stakeholder's national HIV response.

"It is sad that in this day and age, we have policy makers like Minister Moyo who continue to pull in the opposite direction of science, policy and common sense in favour of pedestrian narrative of political expediency divorced from solving the problems affecting ordinary Zimbabweans," said Mundawarara.

Patricia Masuka posted "Unforgivable, I am reeling from such irresponsible utterances by our leaders it's against everything I learnt while working for an Aids Service Organisation."