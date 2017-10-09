Ethiopia Ends UNSC Presidency Successfully - Ministry

Ethiopia has successfully completed its entrusted mandate of presiding over the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as non-permanent member showing remarkable leadership in the subsequent sessions, says Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem told a regular press briefing that the country has demonstrated good leadership and determination during its month-long presidency of the council that dealt with wide ranges of global issues.

The spokesperson believed that the country has effectively echoed the concerns of the African continent and other developing countries.

Besides, playing a moderator role among member states, the country has clearly reflected its perspectives on what needs to be done to restore peace and stop the plight and ordeal of people in Somalia, South Sudan and Myanmar and other countries, the Spokesperson added.

The country has also effectively hosted the UNSC meeting which was held here in Addis Ababa. Its chairmanship of the international peacekeeping missions was also a success to the country.

Ethiopia's proposed peacekeeping missions' reform were also unanimously approved where participating countries also agreed principally to bankroll finance for peacekeeping missions. This was a great accomplishment both for the country and those who showed unreserved support towards the selection of the country in joining UNSC as non-permanent member.

Member countries have also hailed Ethiopia for its leadership and active participation, Meles stated.

Meanwhile, Meles said that the ongoing state visit by the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to Ethiopia is a recognition and testimony to the growing bilateral ties between the two countries. The economic cooperation is gaining momentum with the number of Indian companies investing in Ethiopia reaching 574.

This is a first visit by an Indian president to Ethiopia in over 40 years and would open a new era of bilateral cooperation.

During his visit, President Kovind will meet his counterpart Dr. Mulatu Teshome and Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn. The joint Ethio-Indian commission will also be held shortly.

It was noted that collectively Indian companies have invested 10 billion USD in various projects creating 50,000 jobs so far.