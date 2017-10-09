6 October 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia On Right Path to Bt Cotton Commercialization - Eiar

By Lulseged Worku

Ethiopia is on the right track in terms of commercializing Bt cotton production which helps promote the textile and garment industry, announced The Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR).

Apart from familiarizing the technology, the necessary infrastructural development has been put in place to encourage investors.

Opening a two-day workshop, Adviser to the Deputy Director General of EIAR Dr. Adugna Wakjira yesterday said the nation is currently exerting efforts to transfer the agriculture-led economy to industry-led one via giving top priority to the textile and garment industry.

He also stated that employing modern technologies and using improved cotton varieties are a must to commercialize Bt cotton and speed up the industrialization process.

Speaking of Ethiopia's advantages over such commercial activity, Dr Adugna cited the affordable workforce, huge global market acces, modern infrastructure and the conducive environment to grow cotton and the like.

Regarding challenges to the sector, he pointed out that lack of modern varieties of cotton aligned with quality. "To overcome the setbacks ,it is crucial to strengthen the capacity of all stakeholders by sharing relevant expertise, information and experiences."

For his part, Head of New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) Agency West Africa Regional Office and Head of the African Biosaftey Network of Expertise (ABNE) Dr. Jeremy Tinga restated that availing improved cotton varieties would make Ethiopia to grow both its industry and economy.

"We are expecting Ethiopia to be exemplary in the area as it is a nation that has already done its assignment on Bio-safety, Bio-technology and related regulatory works that are prior to the implementation the commercialization."

Moreover, he noted as the political will of the nation is also another aspect that is highly appreciated.

At the event, Agricultural Counselor and USAID Liaison to the African Union Michael G. Francom said the government of Ethiopia is leading the charge on Bio- safety technology and the US is also keen on supporting government's effort in this regard.

Prof. Karim M. Maredia from US Michigan State University said Bt Cotton is a new technology that Ethiopia has done field trials on it before and moving forward for its commercialization now. He added: "The implementation of the technology would enable Ethiopian farmers and the nation in general to benefit more from the technology."

Ethiopia has great Bt cotton potential and the nation's textile industries are demanding more from it. He told The Ethiopian Herald the technology is instrumental to produce more cotton so that it will meet the cotton demands of both the local and export market.

Sudan, Burkina Faso, South Africa, India, Australia and United States have been sharing rich experiences in the field at the workshop themed: "Technology Commercialization and Product Stewardship Outreach Program for Cotton Stakeholders in Ethiopia."

It was learnt that the country has planned to gain one billion USD export earnings from textile and garment industry by the end of the second Growth and Transformation Plan.

