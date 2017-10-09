South Africa: MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo Briefs Media On Future of St Mary's Hospital, 9 Oct

Hon. KZN MEC for Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo hosts media briefing to be held on Monday, 9 October 2017, where he will make an important announcement regarding the future of St Mary's Hospital. The announcement will be about the future of the physical building, employees and the land on which the hospital is situated.
Members of the Media are invited to be part of the walk-about as the MEC assesses the hospital - buildings and equipment. Thereafter there will be a media briefing and question and answer session.