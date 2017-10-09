South Africa: Charges Withdrawn Against Mother Who Allegedly Killed Daughter's Rapist

The charges against an Eastern Cape mother accused of stabbing a man to death and injuring two others after finding them raping her 27-year-old daughter have been withdrawn, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

She appeared in the Lady Frere Magistrate's Court where her charges were formally withdrawn, NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali told News24 on Monday.

Tyali said the senior public prosecutor took a decision not to prosecute the mother.

The woman was initially charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

"The docket was referred to the senior prosecutor and based on the evidence in the docket she declined to prosecute," Tyali said.

The two men that allegedly raped her daughter are expected to appear in court later this week.

Support

South Africans have been rallied behind the woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter.

She was arrested at the beginning of September for murder and two counts of attempted murder.

She was later released on R500 bail.

Her story prompted outrage on social media, with many congratulating the mom for protecting her family, or saying they would have done the same.

Cape Town resident Natalie Kendrick even started a fundraiser online to assist the "#lionmama" or "mother lioness" with legal and counselling fees.

Over R20 000 had been raised by Monday, September 11.

Attorney Buhle Tonise is representing the mother pro bono.

Source: News24