Nigeria: Govt Refutes Allegation of Monkey Pox Injection

Abuja — The federal government has described as fake and sinister the report that the outbreak of Monkey Pox in some parts of the country resulted from the alleged free medical care by the government in the affected areas.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made government's position known, urged Nigerians to disregard the said report, saying it is apparently being spread by some unscrupulous persons to fit into a sinister agenda.

In a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday, the minister noted that the federal government never conducted any free medical service or care in either Bayelsa State or Rivers State "as alleged in the fake report being circulated".

Mohammed said, "So, that could not have been the cause of the outbreak of Monkey Pox in both states. Monkey Pox is a virus found only in monkeys and it is rare in human beings. It belongs to the same family as Chicken Pox and Smallpox.

"It is suspected that someone may have contacted it by eating monkey meat, thus triggering the current outbreak".

He assured that no effort would be spared in curtailing the spread of the disease.

