Ethiopia: Center to Boost Quality Certification

City Government of Addis Ababa, Occupational Competency Assessment and Certification Center has planned to offer Certificates of Competency (COC) test to enhance quality and standardization in all sectors.

Speaking at a panel discussion yesterday, Center's Director Zerue Simur said that government and private enterprises, industries, financial institutions, small and medium scale enterprises and other pertinent bodies should meet the necessary quality assessment and confirmation standards.

"In this competitive world, you should be competent. You should produce quality products which could compete in the international market," he insisted.

Zerue added that massive public mobilization activities have been underteken to create awareness on quality and standardization systems in the capital.

The government and private enterprises linkage need to be strengthened and new system, structure and organization should be introduced to realize strong relationship between the two sides, he emphasized.

Vice Director Gidey Hishe for his part said the center has emulate best certification standards from other countries and it will help step-up implementation efforts.

The panelists stressed that the government should strengthen its quality and competency assessment mechanisms to beef-up the overall economic performance of the country.