Cuito — Fifty-nine new football referees from Bié province completed on Sunday in Cuito city a training course sponsored by the Angolan Football Federation (FAF).

On that occasion, the president of the Provincial Football Association (APF), João Custódio da Silva, praised the initiative of FAF in promoting this course, which may in the future contribute to the creation of a refereeing team for national competitions.

Cardoso Costa, one of the trainers on behalf of the Angolan Football Federation, stressed that the training of referees aims to discover new talents for the next challenges.

However, participants pledged to exercise their acquired knowledge with zeal and dedication, beginning at the local championships, in order to advance compliance with football laws.

During four days of training, participants received knowledge about the referee's profile, the 17 laws of the game and their alterations, physical preparation and test, as well as development of physical qualities.

Of the 59 participants, 49 are new referees and 10 from the municipalities of Cuito, Andulo, Nharea, Kunhinga, Camacupa and Cuemba, respectively.

The training was run by the instructors of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), namely Orlando Mendes and Cardoso Costa.