Ethiopia: Chambers Vs Economic Take Off

The six decades and plus years of existence of trade chamber in Ethiopia has put its positive impacts on the business community as well as other State and City trade chambers and sectoral associations. However, the cumulative effects of these important trade networks in the creation of informed business community is not as conspicuous as it should be.

It goes without saying that Chambers and Sectoral Associations are the big wheels which put the business community in a fast motion or in line with the dictates of the time. However, members of the community--not mentioning those who are keen on contributing to the socio-economic development-- are seen ardently engaged in businesses that could bring to them short-lived returns.

In a country with a large number of emerging youth population, businesses should not only target personal gains. Also, they have to create ample jobs for this segment of the society. And they have to promote knowledge and technology transfer, innovation, among others. For this to happen, the businesspersons have to invest their resources in areas that promise sustainable returns, not on areas that can make them reap a fast buck.

Put in another way, if a person opts for investment in the manufacturing sector, for instance, the monetary aspect of the benefit cannot be secured so quickly. The investment, by its nature, requires strong physical and emotional attachment to the entire activities of the business--meaning the investor/investors ought to work round the clock. It also demands clear vision. But, if it is a mere import and export business, the earnings are quick and may be lavish.

As it is rightly stated in the second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP-II) document, domestic private investment has been highly concentrated mainly on the service sector. People tend to have more interest on the service sub-sectors such as real estate, renting machinery, or import and export sectors for various reasons. Due to this, local investors' engagement in sectors that are pillars of the structural economic transformation, job creation and industrialization... is next to nothing. For instance, there is less concentration of local investors in manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

Of course, people have all the economic rights in choosing the kind of business they like to pursue. But, if the Chambers strategically work to modify the mindset of the business community, the incubation of individuals who prioritize long-term and labor intensive businesses can be very likely.

In fact, there are push and pull factors that urge the business community to tap advantages of sectors which help to maximize short-term profits. The quick profit could be a pull factor, on one hand. Sectors like agriculture and manufacturing require sophisticated managerial skills, advanced knowledge and they are capital intensive, on the other hand.

Thus, the State and City Chambers need to streamline their works to fill these gaps. Making rigorous researches to clearly capture other factors that discourage investors from engaging in long-term business is also fundamental.

The Chambers themselves need to install a well-functioning structure to meet the demands of the business community and attract as many members as possible. In addition, pertinent governmental bodies and the chambers themselves ought to emulate best experiences from each other .

More importantly, Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associaions-- which have wealth of experiences-- need to push further in supporting the State and city chambers as well as sectoral associations build their capacities.

In a nutshell, the strength of these decisive trade and business networks is so basic in creating informed business community. Without vibrant Chambers, it is tough to attain the structural economic transformation of the country. Informed and responsible domestic private investors are pillars in the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. The government and private sector can also properly feed on each other if all the components of the stated firms function healthily.