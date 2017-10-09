Ethiopia: Competitive Art Through Partnership

Forging strong Public Private Partnership (PPP) is decisive to produce globally competitive art and overcome the daunting impacts of globalization, experts in the art industry indicate.

The efficient coordination of public and private bodies can enhance the quality of art and it needs to receive increased attention, notes Nebeyu Baye Theatrical Arts Assistant Professor with the Adddis Ababa University.

Regarding the film industry, he comments that most of the elements in the 'Ethiopian films' are far from reflecting the socio-economic and cultural values of the diverse peoples of the nation, he adds.

The language expression, the costume use, the setting and even plot-structure in most of the films do not capture the real picture of the society, he hints. "In this way, it can be difficult to nurture the youth of the nation with the age-long moral virtue that glues the society."

For an art to be beautiful and useful, it should reflect the basic tenets of a society, he argues, adding that no matter what the form is art has to always serve the society. "It should reflect the social, cultural, economic and political values of a given society."

Illustrating his point, Nebeyu says that in classical Greek theater had been the reflection of religious practices--as this was valued highly during the time. Likewise, Egyptian wall paintings depicted the socio-cultural values of that particular society.

"In this time and age, all kinds of art have to be streamlined with the needs of our community-- it should be in line with the development ambition of the country."

He adds that unless the PPP will further be strengthened and availed the required skills and finance to the art industry, the youth will be attracted to satellite TV channels and imported films.

This is an era where developing countries find it hard to contain cultural pollutions, he indicates, stressing that producing competent films or other art forms would help mitigate the impacts.

Artists, government and other stakeholders including higher educational institutions have the responsibility of devising the right mechanism and shaping the moral and culture of the youth of the nation, Nebeyu makes clear.

Ras Theater Manager, Biniam Haileselasse, for his part says that strong PPP would help increase investment in domestic art.

The artistic products, be it theater, film, music ... has to trigger the youth of the nation for a change. The educational institution of the country, investors, and other pertinent bodies have to understand the role of art in the social transformation, he underscores.

Also, National Theater Music Director, Woseneyeleh Mebreku, adds that art plays unrivalled roles in the creation of responsible citizens. Thus, investment in this sector ought to increase more than ever before. "Incentive packages for art investors need to be very attractive."

Trainings on technology use which enhances quality art products are also important mechanisms to meet the demands of the youth, he notes.

Most experts say that the role of art is vital to any society in building a morally responsible citizen. Particularly, in this era where communication equipment of various sorts is on a swift development, domestic values are highly prone to pollution.

This is due to the fact that artistic products of communities that properly use cutting-age technology may portray as the communities' values are more important than others. Thus, private and public bodies have to forge strong partnership to produce quality and morally sound films, theatre, music and the like to depict the invaluableness of the societal values of the various nations, nationalities and people of Ethiopia.