9 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cabinda Gets Illuminated After Three-Day Blackout

Cabinda — The city of Cabinda, the capital of the northern province with the same name, last Sunday afternoon got illuminated again after a three-day blackout, following a breakdown in a turbine of the Malembo Thermal Centre (CTM).

According to the provincial director of the provincial public electricity company, Joaquim Silva, after a few days of constraints and also hard work everything is now gradually returning to normal.

The Malembo Thermal Centre (CTM), with a 30 megawatts power production capacity, supplies electricity to the city of Cabinda and its outskirts.

In the ambit of this situation, the governor of Cabinda Province, Eugénio Laborinho, visited last Sunday the CTM, having encouraged the technicians of the institution tofind thye best solutions to the problems relating to electricity production and supply, aiming at avoiding frequent and long lasting power cuts.

