Liberia: ANC 'Seals' Monrovia

-As Cummings Promises Better Liberia If Elected

Monrovia melodramatically changed to the famous colors of the country and the Alternative National Congress (ANC), red, white and blue on Saturday October 7, 2017 as the party sealed the city in its final campaign push.

Prior to the rally on Saturday, the ANC sends out clear message that Monrovia would go in total lockdown, a message that was resonated into the huge turnout of supporters of the party.

According to our reporter who covered the campaign rally at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), he said despite the heavy downpour of rain on Saturday, supporters of the party were seen jubilating and chanting revolutionary songs across the city.

The red, white and blue colors were seen in all corners across the city with various symbols of the ANC of Alexander Benedict Cummings.

Supporters trooped from every corner of the city to the famous ATS, by walking, through transport and whatever means available to them.

This brought total standstill of traffic all across the city, particularly around the UN Drive, Lynch and Benson streets, the Tubman Boulevard through the Sinkor belt due to the huge turnout of supporters of the ANC.

Normally, Liberians say those numbers of supporters to another party during such historic ceremony are supporters from other parties who are seeking greener pasteur, but if the numbers of supporters pulled out by the ANC on Saturday can be transmitted into votes, political pundits say it means Alexander B. Cummings remains a formidable force in these elections.

Along various streets, and market places, bystanders were heard saying 'Cummings is a bomb politically' this means he is a force to reckon with.

Inside the ATS, supporters were seen clustered and chanting in total exuberance as the campaign songs of the party were played.

They were all over the stadium until the synthetic green carpet inside the stadium couldn't be seen just by looking.

Some of the local artists, and traditional singers in the country were in attendance for the program.

Famous among them was Jonathan Koffa (Takun J), a representative candidate on the ticket of the ANC, Weedegar, a comedian among others.

Supporters were seen with flags of the ANC, photos of Cummings and his vice running mate, Ambassador Cummings among others.

Cummings Arrived:

Upon arrival at the stadium, there was total jubilation from supporters as they galloped Cummings and his wife (Theresa Cummings) with only their hands in the air as he (Cummings) waves his white handkerchief as a sign of appreciation.

While at the VIP stand at the stadium, Alexander Cummings who was dressed in a pair of blue jean trousers with white long sleeve shirt and a T-shirt of the party underneath was flanked by his wife (Theresa Cummings) who also dressed in a white long jean trousers, white T-shirt of the party, white face cap of the party along with Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh, vice running mate who himself was dressed in attires of the party.

After rocking the campaign songs of the party along with executives at the VIP stand, Cummings took the stage to address Liberians and what he hopes to do if elected president of the country.

According to him, it is time Liberians take Liberia from those he called corrupt leaders by electing him and Jeremiah Sulunteh tomorrow October 10, 2017.

Cummings said voting both of them means change will come that Liberians will trust.

"It is no more time for monkey works, bamboo draws. They say I am new, and I say I am new to their corruption. We will make Liberia better and make life better for you. We will change the country," Cummings assured.

At the same time, Cummings is calling on Liberians to see the ANC as the best party to lead the country by voting him to win the first round of the elections and not to go for runoff elections.

"I will make Liberia proud. Our people need good roads, healthcare, schools, etc. We will have a better Liberia. I want to put corrupt officials on records that their time is over. I ask for your vote," he added.

After his ten minute 'volcanic speech', supporters went into real celebrations as their voices overwhelmed the public address system at the stadium despite the heavy rain.

The New Republic Newspaper & Reuters Joint Interview With The Standard-Bearer Of The Liberty Party (LP), Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine On Sunday, October 8, 2017 At The Headquarters Of The Party At Catholic Junction, Tubman Boulevard, Monrovia

NR/R: What are some of those key things that you think need to be looked at in your administration?

Cllr. Brumskine: firstly, we have to put a lot of emphasis on reconciling our country. We have to make sure that there are opportunities for employment for Liberians, the standard of education is upgraded, healthcare is provided for all or at least make accessible for all, and there has to be an era of transparency and accountability in this country. I intend to move this country from the culture of impunity.

NR/R: In your first 100 days deliverables, what specific things do you intend to look at if elected as president?

Cllr. Brumskine: I do not subscribe to these artificial fixtures of what you would do within a 100 day, Liberia is in such a position today that we will not have the luxury of confining ourselves to a few items, we have to address so many issues immediately upon taking office. Of course, there will be some that will be more emphasized than the others. For example, we want to start the next government with people understanding that this is not business as usual. This is a change not only in the operations and management of government, but in their lives as Liberians. So, we are going to hit the ground running with reconciling our people, creating opportunities for them to find jobs, you know the economic policy of the Sirleaf-Boakai administration has been basically of the Tubman era. We intend to diversify the economy.

NR/R: You are in the race with one of the candidates from the ruling Unity Party, what you would say that has been the successes and failures of this Unity Party-led government?

Cllr. Brumskine: Well, I would like to have the Unity Party talk about its successes, but let me dwell on what the President herself had said had been the failure. The President indicated that the Unity Party government has been unable to deal with corruption; they have been unable to reconcile this country. The other thing is a mindset that has been introduced into this country that we cannot do it without complete and total assistance from our development partners and donor nations, I will shift the dimension, and we can do it. For example, today as we speak, Grand Bassa County is being cut from the south-east and so is the rest of Liberia. Why, because we have been unable to construct the roads throughout the south-east. A Liberty Party government is not going to wait until we have the billion dollars, we going to start constructing the roads from domestic resources before looking for development partners and aid money to help us to move this country forward.

NR/R: What are the first two things you would do if elected president come this week?

Cllr. Brumskine: Begin the process of reconciling Liberia; one and two, end the era of corruption in government by example. By letting the functionaries of government and the Liberian people realized that we are going to put in place systems, we going to make people shame, we going to sanction indiscriminately those who are involved with corruption. We going to lead by example and I'm going to start with the ministry of justice, making sure that the ministry of justice and the prosecuting attorney are independent of the presidency. That is, they will not be allowed to come to the mansion to ask the president whether or not a particular person should be indicted or whether a case should be proceeded with. They must do their work and I want to hear and read about it just like every other Liberian. But, there are other issues like education and unemployment, and so those issues if they are not addressed adequately, they will remain sources of instabilities for our country.

NR/R: Are you confident of winning first round or are you confident of going into second round?

Cllr. Brumskine: I'm of the belief that politic is not for me to be confident and certainly in life generally not for me to be overly confident. I'm working, I have worked over the campaign season, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to win these elections on the first round, if the Liberian people decide otherwise, we will participate in the second round, but I believe that we have made a very good case to the Liberian people. Let's face it; there are three political parties, the Unity Party, Coalition for Democratic Change and the Liberty. What this has done for the Liberian people is that it made their choices very easy, they have to choose from among a failed vice president, an accomplished football player and an accomplished lawyer. So, the Liberian people should have an easy choice deciding who they want to lead this country for the next six years and I believe the verdict is going to be in our favor.

The New Republic Newspaper exclusive interview with the standard-bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Ambassador George Manneh Weah on October 8, 2017 at the Dominion Christian Fellowship Church on Tubman Boulevard, Monrovia: Interview conducted by Reporter Jackson C. Clay, Jr.

NR: How prepared are you for Tuesday's elections?

Amb. Weah: Well, I'm prepared, I think you saw my team, we have been running a vigorous campaign and we are satisfied with our campaign. My vice and I have been all over the fifteen counties from districts, to villages, but we are excited with what we have done and together, the Liberian people will decide who will be their next president.

NR: If elected comes Tuesday as the next president of Liberia, what will be your first priority?

Amb. Weah: Well, first of all you have to form a government, and we are going to form our government. You know in Liberia we are still divided, we will bringing our people together, call for a conference so that we all can live together in peace and then we will call for a government of inclusion where every Liberian can come together and work to make this country a better country.

NR: Now, what are some of the challenges or successes of this government that you think you can capitalize on if elected as president of Liberia?

Amb. Weah: I'm glad that I went down the road. All of our main roads to other nations are spoiled. I think we need to have interconnected roads in our country. I'm glad that I went down the road; I did not take plane to go. I got stuck in the mud and that is how other people feel and that was how I felt. I think we need to address that because that is our most cardinal issue.