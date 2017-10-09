Liberia: 'Demand Change to Impact Next Generation'

-HAL Keynote Speaker Cautions Students

One of the partners of Hope alliance Liberia (HAL) has cautioned students to not only build awareness but to also demand for change that will positively impact the next generation.

Making the disclosure at the second anniversary program on the 7 of October 2017 at the Voker Mission High School in Paynesville, the keynote speaker, Dr. Kelly Ann Krawczyk cautioned students to take their lessons seriously and avoid bribery as it will damage their future and that of the incoming generation.

She noted that building transparency and accountability are essential element to good governance. According to her, transparency contributes to increasing and strengthening a government in any country.

Kelly stated that she has committed herself to working with non-profitable organizations in building the capacity of students as it relates to civil service building.

She sees working with students and other non-governmental organizations in Liberia as an opportunity to share her vision about transparency and accountability in governance.

Ann Krawczyk added that some of her contributions to the organizations will include, organizing fundraising programs, creating training sessions for students amongst others.

"Working with HAL and other organizations has been helpful for me because I am interested in capacity and educating people in making a change. If you want to see a corruption free Liberia, you need to demand for a change that will affect the incoming generation positively," Kelly said.

HAL was funded in 2015 with the vision to enhance sustainable national development through the promotion of transparency and accountability by empowering and sensitizing young people through anti-corruption awareness.

HAL currently works with a total of 24 high schools in Montserrado, Grand Bass and Nimba counties through student clubs, conducting anti-corruption awareness specifically against bribery, sex for grades and drugs abuse in schools.

The organization further promotes academic excellence, human rights and good governance, health and sanitation among students and youth.

The intent of these programs is to create a new generation of Liberians. During the program Dr. Kelly donated items including textbooks and others valuables to participants at the program.

At the same time, HAL certificated Dr. Kelly and other organizations for their meaningful contributions. Benedict Qoato, chief executive officer of the organization however expressed gratitude to the students for embracing the vision to transform Liberia.