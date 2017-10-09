Liberians Go to the Poll Tomorrow

Liberians residing here are expected to go to the poll tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, to elect a president and legislative candidates of their respective choices.

The 1986 Liberian Constitution article 83 (a) states; voting for the President, Vice-President, members of the Senate and members of the House of Representatives shall be conducted throughout the Republic on the second Tuesday in October of each election year.

The data released by the National Elections Commission for Tuesday, October 10, 2017 Representatives and Presidential elections stand at 2,183,629.

The electoral house says of this number, 986,190 or 52 percent are males while 917,039 or 48 percent are females. According to the records, registrants per county include; Bomi County (61,171), Bong County (208,150), Gbapolu County (48,669), Grand Bassa County (145,798), Grand Cape Mount County (65,800), Grand Gedeh County (63,495), Grand Kru (35,506), Lofa County (167, 555), Margibi County (154,328), Maryland County (57,344), Montserrado County (777,503), Nimba County (279, 572), River Gee (35,240), Rivercess (35,600) and Sinoe County (47,952), respectively.

Rivercess and River Gee Counties have the lowest numbers of registered voters recorded at 31,550 and 31,515 or 2 percent each, respectively.

There are 26 political parties contesting in these elections, with 20 presidential candidates, and 1, 08 legislative candidates.

According to NEC's data, there are 2080 voting precincts and 5,390 polling places throughout the country.

Of the 20 presidential candidates based on campaign activities coupled with debate across the country, there are six major contenders including; the Coalition for Democratic Change of former world best footballer, now Senator of Montserrado County George Manneh Weah, opposition Liberty Party of former Senate Pro-Tempore, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, governing Unity Party of Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, new entrant to Liberian politics Alexander Cummings of Alternative National Congress, businessman-turned politician Benoni Urey of the All Liberia Party and Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson.

The Constitution of Liberia states that in order for one political party or independent candidate to be declared winner in a presidential race by the National Elections Commission that party or candidate shall obtain 50 percent plus one of the total votes cast.

It is arguable that no political party or independent candidate here can obtain such number in the first phase of Tuesday's election.

But many Liberians hold the strong conviction that of the six candidates, three stand better chance of making it to the presidential runoff, including the Coalition for Democratic Change, the Liberty Party and the ruling Unity Party.

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor-Editing by Jonathan Browne