Liberia: George Weah Is Solution for Change

Partisans and supporters of the main opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) express strong conviction here that their Standard Bearer Senator George Mannah Weah and his running mate Senator George Weah are the best team to transform Liberia.

Speaking to this paper in an exclusive interview over the weekend when the CDC concluded its national campaign at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium or ATS in Monrovia, where thousands of supporters converged to listen to him, they said Weah is the only candidate who is determined to build roads, schools and clinics and reduce price of rice, among many changes the country is faced with.

The political atmosphere is already tense, as heads of political parties and their supporters including Legislative candidates ended official campaign here Sunday in a last minute rush to solidify their strongholds ahead of Tuesday's polls. CDCians say they are not taking the fight for the Executive Mansion lightly, as evidenced by the turnout over the weekend to welcome Amb. George Weah and his running mate Senator Jewel Howard Taylor at the ATS from a campaign tour to southeast Liberia.

The Coalition campaign rallies to the southeast covered several counties, including Grand Gedeh, Maryland, and Sinoe, respectively where thousands of citizens pledged their support to the soccer legend and his running mate in their quest for the Executive Mansion.

"Whether in the bustling slum of Soniwein or the historic city of various county capitals, the power of the CDC still remains the same," said a CDCian. "The turnout here today, and last week's in the southeast, is a clear sign of defeat for the Unity Party and the Boakai team including every opposition political party," said Michale Toe, a CDC supporter from New Kru Town community at the ATS.

"We're penetrating the hinterland with a one-round message; and with the momentum, we are now also identifying and recruiting possible poll watchers in the villages even before the campaign season comes to an end," another supporter explain. The Congress for Democratic Change, which gave birth to the Coalition for Democratic Change, is believed to have more support in the southeast and western regions of Liberia, as in 2005 and 2011 elections, owing to the momentum of their recruitment process.

"In these constituencies, the popularity of the coalition and its illustrious leader, Sen. George Weah is high," said Mr. Toe.

By Lewis S. Teh-Editing by Jonathan Browne