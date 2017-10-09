Liberia: Real Change Is Imminent

About 2.1 million Liberian registered voters are expected to head to the polls on Tuesday October 10, (tomorrow) to elect a successor to President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, with many desiring a real change, which some believe is imminent.

President Sirleaf is stepping down after two consecutive terms of office. Her vice President in those two terms, Joseph N. Boakai is seeking to continue the party's agenda, but many Liberians have been calling for a change.

Liberians here are hopeful that real change is imminent at Tuesday's polls. Liberty Party candidate Charles W. Brumskine who has campaigned on the "Real Change" slogan believes that his message for a real change and not just change has resonated well with the electorates across the nation.

"This election will be peaceful," said Pastor Philemon Tarpeh of the Remedy Moment International as he delivers his sermon on Sunday October 8. Pastor Tarpeh, referred to as the Pioneer by members of Remedy says whoever wins Tuesday's polls has been chosen by God to set the nation in order.

Pastor Tarpeh who pastors more than seven thousand member congregation says Tuesday's polls will fulfill prophecy about the nation. Though not a partisan of any of the political parties vying for this year's elections, his message signal the tone of real change which many Liberians here believe is expected to be ushered in by Tuesday's polls.

Many of the candidates have so far vowed to fight corruption, repair the country's economy, make Liberia self-sufficient in terms of Agriculture and reconcile an already divided nation, not many have come close in saying the how. Other candidates who campaigned on the change slogan are the Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC of football legend George Weah whose slogan is "Change is coming;" while former Coca-Cola Executive Cummings has also campaigned on "Change is here."

Brumskine who is the proponent of the "Real Change" slogan appears to be seated pretty and confident to win Tuesday's presidential poll with poll ratings placing him ahead of major candidates in the race for the presidency.

Brumskine says he wants to considerably reduce illiteracy and poverty in Liberia. To achieve this, he vows to make education free both at primary and secondary levels, if elected as well as increase teachers' salary to maintain qualified personnel in the classroom.

A lawyer with career experience spanning over 40 years both in Liberia and under United States jurisprudence, he does not pinch his words about what he intends to do immediately upon hitting the grounds of the Executive Mansion, pledging to cut his own salary by 30 percent and similarly those of his top officials to redirect such funds to vulnerable sectors of the economy.

He wants to change Liberia by taking the money from the hands of few elites in Monrovia to invest it across the country, but reminds that it cannot be done without the help of Liberians.

"I need a mandate from the Liberian people so that the country can change and change for the good of Liberians", he pleads, and continues, "It is time for the old people to enjoy their retirement benefit, it's time for our children to have free education, it's time to take government money from the big shots and invest in the average people."

The LP says it is not taking anything for granted in these elections in its resolve to retire the governing Unity Party at the ballot box. LP Chairman Benjamin Sanvee, notes that the party is underestimating the appetite for change in Liberia, and predicts that the UP will not reach a runoff if there were to be one.

Polls will open at 8am and close at 6pm with the first provisional official results expected within 48 hours, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC).