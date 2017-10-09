Nigeria: Germany, U.S., Libya, Others Deport 4,281 Nigerians

Lagos — No fewer than 4,281 Nigerians were repatriated from various countries in Europe, America and some African countries through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, in the first half of 2017.

Also, a total of 691,934 travelers left the country through the airport, while another 560,988 arrived the country within the period under review.

A document made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday through the Ministry of Interior indicated that the deportees were divided into two groups, namely chartered and regular flights.

According to the document, between January and June 2017, 2,251 Nigerians were deported through chartered flights majorly from Libya and a trickle of European countries.

The breakdown of the chartered flights deportees indicated that 1,321 of them were males, while the other 930 deportees were females.

Besides, those deported through regular flights mainly from Europe, South Africa and a few African countries were 2,030 Nigerians.

The composition of the deportees revealed that just like in the chartered flights, majority of them were males.

According to the document, males deported in the first half of the year were 1,502, while the remaining 528 were females.

Out of these numbers, those who were involved in criminal activities in their host countries were handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further prosecution.

Some of them involved in drug related matters were handed over to the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the airport, while others were returned to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP).

The document further revealed that in the first half of the year, 691,954 passengers, both Nigerians and foreigners, used the facilities at MMIA to depart to various destinations from the country.

Out of these numbers, 519,215 were Nigerians, mostly males, while another 179,739 were foreigners departing the country.

Also, within the period, 550,988 passengers arrived Nigeria through the international wing of the Lagos Airport.

The breakdown revealed that 392,237 of them were Nigerians while the other 158,751 were foreigners from various countries.

A source close to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) told our correspondent that the statistics were important for the Nigerian government to know the number of people entering or exiting the country, adding that this will enable the government monitor and plan adequately.

In June this year, 34 Nigerians were repatriated for immigration related offences from foreign countries.

Barely two months after that, another 128 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya on August 9.

The returnees from Libya came back home in a chartered A320 aircraft operated by Afriqiyah Airline, which landed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

It was gathered that International Organization for Migration (IOM) facilitated the repatriation in partnership with the federal government.

Agencies of government were on ground to receive the returnees, including FAAN, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), NIS, Aviation Security (AVSEC) officials, Police amongst others.

In addition, another 41 deportees were brought back from six European countries that same month. The countries include Austria, Germany, Hungry, Switzerland, Norway and Denmark.

According to an NIS source, the deportees comprised of 35 males and six females.

A Boeing 767-300series aircraft belonging to Privilege Air, with the registration number ECLZO, from Austria returned the 41 illegal immigrants through the MMIA.