Liberia: Weah Wraps Campaign With Star-Studded Rally

Thousands turned out for Senator George Weah's star-studded rally in Monrovia three days before election. Weah brought some heavy-hitters to Monrovia in his final appeal to voters.

Congolese soukus singer, dancer, producer, and composer Koffi Olomide, Ghana based Liberian own Nollywood actor Van Vicker and Deng paraded with Weah in principle streets of Monrovia while interjecting their support for the presidency of Amb. Weah.

The Coalition for Democratic Change nominee for the Executive Mansion was joined by his wife Clar Weah and the Vice Standard Bearer Senator Jewel Howard Taylor. It was a strong showing of solidarity on Friday evening in battleground Montserrado County where every vote could mean the difference between winning and losing as the polls in the county shows Weah indisputably as the frontrunner in the last few days.

"This is the man that turned an ordinary Acarous Gray to an honorable lawmaker," said District #9 representative Munah Pelham during her introduction of Senator Weah to the podium.

"What the cynics and the pundits don't know is that I own the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS); this place will always be my turf because I made history here as a soccer player," Weah said as he took to the microphone. "On Tuesday, I want you to go out in the numbers and vote for me so together we can "Change for Hope" because I do believe we can build a better Liberia together."

The turnout was the biggest political rally the country has ever seen in its history. The entire Monrovia was completely locked down. There were thousands of voters and supporters trooping from every part of the city to the ATS from the Bushrod Island belt to the Barnersville belt to the Red Light and Paynesville belt, and to the Robertsfield Highway belt. According to pundits, CDC pulled over hundreds of thousands of supporters on Friday in an unprecedented manner to showcase its efforts to win this election in the first round on October 10th.

Friday night for Weah was all about energizing his base and getting out the votes in Montserrado County and the surrounding suburbs. Weah was on message and remained hopeful throughout the night. Not mincing words, he took some jabs at one of his opponents, Vice President Joseph Boakai and repeated President Sirleaf's recent comment that Liberia belongs to a younger generation.