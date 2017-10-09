Liberia: Ellen Prophesizes Victory

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf says her choice for representative candidates in Grand Bassa and Bomi counties are at fifth places, respectively on the ballot papers, and the other in Montserrado County is in district #5, suggesting to her that five is a lucky number to win.

Mrs. Sirleaf concluded campaign activities on Sunday for Grand Bassa County District #3 representative candidate Julia Duncan - Cassell and Montserrado County District#5 representative candidate Mr. Alexander Suah, saying she is glad to give her support.

While she prepares for a transition of power based on what the presidential and representative elections bring, Mrs. Sirleaf however cautions partisans and supporters of candidates in the race that she likes to see good people get elected to the Legislature to protect her legacy.

During a campaign on Sunday, 8 October in the Police Academy Community, President Sirleaf pleaded with residents of Montserrado District #5 to vote Mr. Suah because he would be with them and work for them as he has done before.

While dismissing the perception that she will not be able to do something after her presidency, President Sirleaf vows to stand by Mr. Suah when he gets elected to the Legislature, urging electorate to elect him.

Giving reasons why she wants Mr. Suah to represent District #5, Mrs. Sirleaf says the candidate has done something for his people, reminding residents of the district that if they drink clean water, it is because of him.

She describes Mr. Suah as someone that is faithful, noting that if he says he would do something, you can count on him.

Earlier attending a thanksgiving and intercessory service with Grand Bassa District #3 representative candidate Julia Duncan Cassell at the Triumphant Life International Ministries on Sunday, President Sirleaf told the church that the peace that they pray for and she also suffered for is [sure].

She thanked Liberians for their role in maintaining the peace, and also thanked God who has allowed it to hold. She urged the church to continue to pray so that God can take the country through a peaceful transition so that Liberia can rise a little bit more.

In separate comments, the candidates have promised to do better for their districts when elected to their various seats. In Montserrado District #5, Mr. Suah says he has been working with some 32 women groups and young people attending vocational schools.

In Grand Bassa District #3, Candidate Julia Duncan-Cassell, a former member of the cabinet, pleads with her people to vote her to the Legislature, having reminded them of some of the works of the Sirleaf government in which she has worked, citing payment of civil servants through banks, among others.

By Winston W. Parley-Editing by Jonathan Browne