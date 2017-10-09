Nigeria: 2019 - Pressure Mounts On Mark to Run

Abuja — Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has come under strong political pressure to run for the 2019 Presidency, LEADERSHIP can now report.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, yesterday, the national coordinator of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group, Mark for 2019, Ali Kano, said arrangements have been concluded for the takeoff rally in Sokoto this Saturday.

According to him, the rally is aimed at garnering support and goodwill for Mark's Presidency, which he said would be in the overall interest of Nigerians, especially the PDP members, adding that the rally would be replicated in all the 36 states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Kano called on Nigerians, especially the youth in Sokoto to come out en masse and support the Mark for 2019 campaign on Saturday.

Recall that the group had said recently that it was planning on prevailing on Senator Mark to run for the 2019 Presidency.

He said, "David Mark is a disciplined military officer, an astute politician who is tested and trusted. He is a thorough bred politician who has more actions in him than words. What's more, he has the political sagacity and wherewithal lead PDP to victory.

"He presided over the National Assembly for eight years without blemish or blame. He avoided the banana peels brought down his predecessors. Nigerians will always remember him for saving our country from constitution crisis during Yar'Adua's administration, when he came up with Doctrine of Necessity.

"Mark has never, since the inception of the PDP, left the party; for 19 years, he has remained faithful and loyal to the party. He has shown that he is not a fair-weather politician."