Angola: Cuanza Norte - Low Kwanza River Stream Causes Power Supply Restrictions

Cambambe — The C.E.O of the Electrical Power Production Public Company (PRODEL), José Neto, said last Sunday that currently there is a restriction in electricity supply to some regions of the country due to present low stream of the Kwanza river, which has caused constraints to the power production work of the Laúca and Cambambe dams located in the Medium Kwanza area.

The manager - who was part of a delegation headed by the minister of Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges, that visited last Sunday the Cambambe dam - said that the problem arose from the long period of scarce rain recorded this year in some regions of the country.

José Neto clarified that in face of such reality, measures have been taken towards a more rigorous management of the water in the reservoirs of Laúca and Cambambe dams.

Because of this situation, he explained, there are restrictions in the power supply to some cities of the country.

He said, however, that the situation might soon be overcome having into account the arrival of the rainy season and the showers expected to fall.