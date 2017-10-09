Kenya: TV Presenter Betty Kyalo Flosses Brand New Sh4 Million Car

Photo: Nairobi News

KTN news anchor Betty Kyalo with her brand new Renault Megane.

TV presenter Betty Kyalo has forked out an estimated Sh4 million on a brand new car, which she seems too eager to inform the whole world about.

The ever smiling KTN news anchor announced the purchase of the brand new Renault Megane on her Instagram account.

The photo was simply captioned: "If you don't look back at your car after you've parked it, you're driving the wrong car. #RenaultMegane #ridewithme."

The post elicited some exciting reactions from her more than half a million followers on the social media platform.

A 2013-4 model of the car is available in the market for between Sh3 million and Sh4 million.

The KTN news anchor is known to have a taste for the fine things in life.

She has been spotted driving a Porchsei and is also reported to own a high-end beauty shop in Nairobi.