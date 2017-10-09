Uíge — Petro de Luanda defeated on Sunday Santa Rita do Uíge 2-1 at 4 de Janeiro stadium in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Angola Cup in football.

Characterized by the beginning of a mutual study between the two teams, the game recorded the first danger play in favor of the outsiders in the four minutes, in an attempt to enter the ball in the area, midfielder Manguxi was knocked over by Simão (Santa Rita) but the shot went just wide.

After the danger, Santa Rita s took the reins of the match, but without the effectiveness in the last pass whenever they tried to penetrate the area of Petro.

The correction of this offensive ineffectiveness was made by midfielder Franck (Santa Rita) in the 23rd minute, with a strong shot at the edge of the area, but defender Maludy (Petro) deflected the ball before reaching his goalkeeper Gerson, who no longer had a chance to stop the ball from entering.

Manguixi, Petro de Luanda midfielder, opened the scoring in the 37th minute, with a subtle shot in the penalty area, which was unblocked, before the passivity of Santa Rita FC.

Three minutes after the first goal, the outsiders extended the score (0-2), with striker Tiago Azulão heading into the bottom of Toy's Goa.

The home side, Santa Rita, narrowed the score in the 53rd minute (1-2) through Franck, who beat Gerson after a free-kick by Mavambu at the edge of the penalty área.