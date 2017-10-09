Luanda — Interclube and 1º de Agosto will define who will qualify for the semi-finals of the Angolan football cup on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw in their first leg match,played at Luanda?s 22 de Junho stadium.

In a game recorded by a great balance between the teams, it was Interclube that scored first at 38 minutes, a result that favored the home side at the halftime.

In the second-half, 1º de Agosto levelled the game by Vado.

The quarter-finals between Interclube and 1º de Agosto are open and will define who will go through the semi-finals on Wednesday.