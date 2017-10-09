9 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Sul - Municipalities Enable Country's Development

Saurimo — The minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, on Friday in the city of Saurimo, Lunda Sul province, requested special attention to the municipalities, since they enable the development of the country.

To achieve such a goal, essential services must be provided in municipalities, aiming to improve the human development indexes and the quality of citizens' life, said the minister who led the ceremony of portfolios tranfer in the Provincial Government of Lunda Sul.

"We will not be able to achieve national development if we do not achieve local development, if we do not put municipalities to work and foster elements that enhance socio-economic progress. This is why it is needed to pay special attention to municipalities", he stressed.

Adão de Almeida considered it necessary to open intervention spaces for municipal administrations, in this regard.

He defended the need to create a strong team in leadership of the destinies of the province, with a view to the development and the economic and social growth that is intended for this region.

The minister introduced the new governor of Lunda Sul province, Ernesto Fernando Kiteculo, who replaced governor Candida Narciso.

