8 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Moi University Students Protest Over Alleged Rape of Colleague

By Wycliff Kipsang

Moi University students on Sunday condemned an incident where a security guard at the campus is accused of raping a first year student.

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday night and was reported on Sunday morning.

The accused guard was arrested and detained at Kesess Police Post while the victim was taken to one of the hospitals in Eldoret town for treatment.

While confirming the incident, Eldoret South OCPD Abduba Waqo said the suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday to face charges of rape.

Led by their leader Mr Towett Ng'etich, the students condemned the incident, warning that cases of sexual abuse against female students were on the rise at the institution.

Towett said that the guard, who is supposed to protect students as his job stipulates, turned against his call of duty and sexually assaulted the helpless student.

SEXUAL FAVOURS

According to Mr Towett, the accused sought sexual favours from the student so as not to report her to the management for coming back to college past midnight, contrary to the campus regulations.

"After the guard threatened to report the victim to the university administration for coming to campus late, he took advantage of the student's dilemma to rape her," said Towett.

Following the incident, student leaders issued a 24-hour notice to the university administration to address the issue, failure to which the threatened to deal with security personnel at the campus.

Students union secretary general Remmy Mwalo said they would mobilise students to flush out all security guards in the campus should the university administration fail to address the issue.

INTERVENTION

Mwalo said that there was urgent need for the university management to address insecurity within the institution.

In 2015, a female student at the same campus was raped and killed while coming from evening studies in the library within the campus.

