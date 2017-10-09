9 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 37 Died in Post-Poll Chaos - KNCHR Report

Photo: Barack Oduor/Daily Nation
Nasa supporters demonstrate in the streets of Homa Bay town on October 9, 2017.
By Leonard Onyango

Thirty-seven people died due to post-election violence between August 9 and 15, the national rights defender says.

In a report released on Monday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said 126 others were injured.

The post-election deaths, according to the commission, occured in Kawangware, Mathare, Kibra, Lucky Summer, Baba Dogo and Huruma-allin Nairobi County.

Other people died in Kondele, Manyatta, Nyamasaria, Nyalenda in Kisumu County; Siaya town and Ugunja in Siaya County and Rangwe in Homa Bay.

Among the dead, the report says, were seven minors-- three girls and four boys.

The youngest was six-month-old baby Samantha Pendo, who succumbed to injuries after being clobbered in their house in Kisumu's Nyalenda slums.

Thirty victims were youths and middle-aged persons of between 20 and 45 years, 28 of whom were male and two females.

KNCHR said 35 people were allegedly killed by the police while quelling protests immediately after President Kenyatta was declared the winner of August 8 polls which were later annulled by the Supreme Court.

"Except for two cases caused by civilians, the rest were allegedly because of excessive use of force by police," the 261-page report reads in part.

