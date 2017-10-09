Troubled national carrier, Air Zimbabwe is set to dump its discredited name and further acquire new planes in a fresh government attempt to change the fortunes of the parastatal.

Transport Minister Jorum Gumbo told state media this past week the loss making entity will from next month be known as Zimbabwe Airways.

"Yes, it's the one," Gumbo said when asked about plans to rename the national flag carrier.

Five long-haul planes and six smaller ones with a carrying capacity of 50 passengers will also be unveiled at a launch ceremony set for November 9.

The event will coincide with the renaming of the Harare International Airport after President Robert Mugabe.

"I will say at the appropriate time. Those are speculations, and we (will) raise people's anxieties unnecessarily," Gumbo said when asked about the launch date."

The smaller aircraft will be leased from a Brazilian firm, ECC Leasing, it has further emerged.

Air Zimbabwe is already on the hunt for key managerial staff and pilots.

Last week, it flighted recruitment adverts for several posts including pilots, chief operations officer, executive assistant to the CEO, marketing executive, chief financial officer, maintenance planning manager, manager flight operations, IT manager, chief pilot and supervisor operations control centre, among others.

The story of the national airliner has been one of sorrow and pure mismanagement which has been worsened by continued government interference.

Air Zimbabwe planes were banned from servicing the lucrative Harare-London route while the busy Harare-Johannesburg route has seen the airliner sometimes flying a single passenger.

The national carrier, infamous for an erratic flying schedule, is often shunned by government officials except for domestic routes which are not serviced by external planes.

In the past couple of years, pilot strikes over poor salaries have been the order of the day while government interference has also seen President Mugabe hdivert commercial planes to unscheduled destinations at the disadvantage of passengers.

Last year, President Mugabe seconded his son-in-law Simba Chikore to the chief operations officer post at Air Zimbabwe, eliciting public outrage with strong feelings the husband of the first couple's only daughter was not qualified for the job.

At independence in 1980, the airline had 18 planes in its fleet, but today it is operating at less than a third of its all-time peak.

Operations at Air Zimbabwe are also weighed down by a US$334 million it is struggling to repay.