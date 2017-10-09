Mafco FC have moved one step up from position seven to six of the TNM Super League log table after beating relegation threatened Chitipa United 3-0 at the Chitowe Stadium on Sunday.

Ranken Mwale gave the soldiers the lead in the 19th minute before Calisto Kalinda and Maurice Chiumia completed the victory for the army side.

They are now levelled on 31 points with fellow soldiers Moyale Barracks but the Salima based soldiers have a superior goal difference.

Mafco Head Coach Temwa Msuku described the win as a big boost to his side as the championship campaign reaches critical stage.

Msuku said it was easy to beat Chitipa because they had watched them playing against Dwangwa United 24 hours earlier hence taking note of their strength and weaknesses.

"We had time to watch them playing against Dwangwa and this made life easy for us in our preparations. The win is a big boost to us and we will continue fighting for a better position," said Msuku.

In other games played on Sunday, Azam Tigers were held at home 1-1 by Mzuni FC while Moyale Barracks lost 1-2 at the Mzuzu Stadium to defending champions Kamuzu Barracks.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers restored their five point lead at the summit of the table against second placed Silver Strikers after

defeating Blue Eagles 2-0 thanks to Esau Kanyenda for the brace.

The Nomads have 47 points from 20 games while Silver Strikers have 42 points from the same number of games.