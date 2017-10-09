Zambia: 'Don't Entertain Political Drop Outs'

Patriotic Front (PF) Chifubu Member of Parliament Frank N'gambi has urged party members not to entertain political drop outs who have fallen out of favour in the party.

Mr N'gambi said those who were insulting President Edgar Lungu and his leadership are doing so because they failed to fit in his leadership style.

He said during the PF interactive forum in Ndola yesterday that people accusing the Government of being corrupt had fallen out of favour of the President.

Mr N'gambi said the political drop outs were making noise, because they have no chance of winning in 2021 and that it was time for Zambia to have mature leaders.

"I want to urge the President to remain focused and continue with his development agenda. Those people who are saying the PF Government is corrupt, they are just detracters who have failed to fit in his leadership style. Do not entertain the political drop outs, they have a stigma of insults," he said.

He said Zambia needed to get away from politics of hatred and name calling, but instead offer positive criticism, policies and solutions.

Mr N'gambi said those attacking the PF now had lost their relevance and resorted insults which was bad for political development.

He said in the one year that he had been in office he had achieved a lot as evidenced from the projects initiated in his constituency.

He said he has so far identified an investor from South Africa to put up a modern structure at the Old Mpezeni Hall, which would house Shoprite at the cost of US$6 million.

Mr N'gambi said the delegation would be sent to South Africa to finalise the modalities and have the project commence.

He said the other social amenities like the social club and others would not be lost as the structure would be modernized and benefits the people in Chifubu.

Mr N'gambi said another investor had been identified to expand the Chipokota Mayamba clinic and turn it into a mini hospital.

He said this would help members of the community access medical attention within their area unlike going to the central hospital.

Mr N'gambi urged members to work together and said that Zambia needed to be transformed.

"Let us support one another, we need to transform our country so that everyone benefits. Let us not work in isolation. There are many projects that I have initiated in my constituency. I am in this office to offer a service to the people that voted for me and not to amass wealth," he said.