9 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Western Cape Police Crack Down On Crime Hotspots

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has commended the progress made in clamping down on crime in some known hotspots in the Western Cape.

The provincial police are working around the clock to bring about calm in Phillipi East, where 18 people were killed recently. Police are also making inroads in fighting crime in neighbouring Nyanga.

During police operations in the area this weekend, a 30-year-old suspect was arrested after being pointed out for a murder that occurred two weeks ago. Police officers also made 59 arrests for drug related offences, 10 arrests for carjacking, 177 for rape and 11 for common assault.

Minister Mbalula on Sunday said these types of operations must be the norm until there is a sense of security and comfort for people, as envisaged by the Freedom Charter.

"Police must show all criminals that South Africa is not a failed State. The democratic government remains in charge, as per the will of the people," Minister Mbalula said.

He commended Western Cape Commissioner General Khombinkosi Jula and his team for the arrests.

