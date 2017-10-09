9 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Protestor Shot, Hurt as Others Mowed By Car in Nairobi Nasa Demo

Photo: Barack Oduor/Daily Nation
Nasa supporters demonstrate in the streets of Homa Bay town on October 9, 2017.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — At least four people sustained injuries a few minutes after the National Super Alliance anti-IEBC demonstration kicked off from Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

According to witnesses account, trouble started after one person allegedly grabbed a phone from a motorist, who happened to be armed.

One person alighted from the vehicle, which had a public system address mounted on it, fired in the air and shot the man's right leg.

That attracted attention from hundreds of supporters who started hurling stones at the vehicle.

The driver, who was now speeding off immediately the other person boarded the vehicle hit three other people who sustained injuries.

One protester suffered a fractured leg.

"They want to kill us," the agitated crowds complained.

After a brief moment, the agitated protesters poured into the Nairobi Central Business District chanting slogans against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Senator James Orengo, MPs John Mbadi, Simba Arati and Babu Owino joined the demonstrators.

"No reforms, no elections!" Senator Orengo thundered to a massive applause.

MP Arati on his part urged the supporters "to stand strong for what is right."

- NASA women defend Odinga -

Earlier, two legislators affiliated to the National Super Alliance joined by tens of women supporters defended their leader Raila Odinga from claims that he asked women to strip during anti-IEBC protests.

Last week, a video went viral where the NASA presidential is allegedly heard telling women that he wants to see "more chupi's" (panties) eliciting a heated debate on social media platforms.

But Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and her Homabay counterpart Gladys Wanga now say the video was edited.

"They want to discredit Baba as an enemy of women," the Nairobi Woman Representative said.

Wanga added that, "we shall not be distracted from our mission. That's to ensure there are reforms at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

