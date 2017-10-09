9 October 2017

allAfrica.com

Africa: Nigerian Footballer Accuses Sex Workers of Ripping Him Off

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Isaac Success/Twitter
Left: Isaac Success (file photo).
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — Nigerian international footballer and Watford forward Isaac Success has reportedly been arrested after a quarrel with four escorts, accusing them of cheating him out of U.S.$2,600, according to The Sun.

The Premier league footballer is alleged to have paid the escorts U.S.$600 each after spending the night at a lap-dancing club in London's West End in September.

The escorts claim he later demanded his money back in a heated row accusing them of "ripping him off".

"He claimed we'd cheated him out of the cash, without mentioning the reason why he didn't have sex," one of them is reported to have said.

Success was later arrested in the hotel after police were called and an allegation of assault was made, the report says.

Police have confirmed that an allegation of assault was reported although they didn't want to confirm the name. A 21-year-old had been arrested and released pending investigations.

The Nigerian footballer, who earns over U.S.$39,000 a week, has scored just once in 19 Watford appearances.

Nigeria

Seven Feared Dead in Kebbi Boating Accident

Seven people were feared dead in a boat mishap involving a family returning from a farmland across the River Niger in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.