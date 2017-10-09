Kenya: Nairobi Cabinet Nominees to Pick Questionnaires Monday

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Assembly has requested nominees to the proposed 10-member Cabinet of Governor Mike Sonko to pick their vetting questionnaires on Monday ahead of the approval hearings set for Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Clerk of the Assembly Jacob Ngwele says the nominees should carry the questionnaire together with copies of ID, academic credentials, and clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Higher Education Loans Board, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Credit Reference Bureau to the vetting.

Sonko unveiled the list of his proposed Cabinet last week, among them being veteran radio and print journalist Charles Kerich who is also the Media Council Chairman.

Kerich is a senior editor at The Star Newspaper and if approved by the County Assembly, will have to resign to serve as the Executive in charge of ICT and E-Government.

Also in the list made by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is Larry Wambua who has been nominated for the position of County Executive in charge of Devolution, Public Service, and Administration.

Sonko also fronted Vesca Kangongo, who served as the vice chair of the Nairobi County Public Service Board as the Finance and Economics executive, edging out Gregory Mwakanongo.

Elimu Yetu Coalition Director Janet Ouko, who also vied for the Nairobi Women Rep position in the Jubilee primaries was proposed to take over the Education, Youth, Gender, Sports and Social Sciences docket.

Peter Wachira Njuguna is the Lands, Urban renewal and Housing nominee.

Others include Hitan Chhagan Majevda (Health Services), Emmah Makuhi Muthoni (Environment, Water, Energy and Natural Resources), Danvas Makori (Agriculture, Livestock Development, Fisheries and Forestry).