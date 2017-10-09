9 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Trial of Televangelist Gilbert Deya Starts Monday

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The trial of controversial 'miracle babies' televangelist Gilbert Deya is set to start Monday at the Milimani Law Courts.

The preacher has been charged with five counts of stealing children below 14 years between 2002 and 2004 at Mountain View Estate, Nairobi.

Deya had been in remand at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison after Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi denied him bail, saying the prosecution had given compelling reasons to warrant his detention.

The magistrate however directed the prosecution to conduct the trial on a daily basis once it starts, and line up all witnesses so that they expedite the trial.

Deya had been on the list of most wanted persons for human trafficking since 2004.

Kenya

