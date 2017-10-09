Mobile telecommunications giant NetOne has unveiled a $100 000 promotion as part of festivities to mark its 21 years of existence. Through the recently launched promotion, the company's subscribers will be given cash prices ranging from $20 to $5 000 for increased use of airtime.

NetOne, which was established in 1996 on the sidelines of the World Solar Summit in Harare, began with 500 subscribers.

To date, the figure has since risen to five million subscribers.

The $100 000 promotion, dubbed "Easy Cash, Tora Mari (Thath' imali)", runs from October 1 to December 31 this year. NetOne acting chief executive Mr Brian Mutandiro said there was so much to celebrate as the organisation has achieved a lot in the past 21 years.

"The millions who have seen sense in joining a people-centric network like ours need to be thanked in a special way," Mr Mutandiro said.

"The promotion is just one of the numerous activities we have lined up to celebrate this historic achievement with our special stakeholder -- the customer."

Mr Mutandiro said three monthly draws will be conducted between now and December at the organisation's headquarters in Harare.

Winners are to be paid using NetOne's mobile money platform, currently being overhauled to make it compatible with international trends.