9 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: U.S. Celebrates National Holiday, Closes Embassy in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cletus Ukpong

The United States government has announced that its embassy in Abuja and its Consulate General Office in Lagos will remain closed on Monday because of the country's national holiday.

The government, which issued the announcement on Monday morning on Twitter, using its official handle @USEmbassyAbuja, said that today is celebrated as Columbus Day in the U.S.

Columbus Day is a national holiday in many countries in the Americas and elsewhere. The day is set aside to celebrate the anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas in October 1492.

Mr. Columbus, an Italian explorer, is credited with discovering the routes to the Americas.

Nigeria

Nigerian Footballer Accuses Sex Workers of Ripping Him Off

Nigerian international footballer and Watford forward Isaac Success has reportedly been arrested after a quarrel with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.