Kenya: Wyre Drawn Into Sauti Sol's Beef With Rapper King Kaka

Kenyan dancehall and reggae artiste Wyre aka the Love Child has weighed in on the beef between rapper King Kaka and boy band Sauti Sol.

Wyre, who has just dropped a brand new hit Number, has given his two cents on the back forth exchange between the rapper and the award winning band over who has done enough for the Kenyan music industry.

"I wouldn't agree with King Kaka sentiments. A veteran artiste helping other artistes is an individual choice to make. If one feels he or she is in a position to help then its cool and if an individual feels not to, then there is no problem with that," said Wyre.

"This is because its a very very expensive venture, it needs a lot of money and requires time and patients. You have to pay for their videos, audios, song writing and stuffs that comes with that line. And where does all that money come from? Its even harder when yourself you are an artiste because you also need to invest in your work as well as those under you," he added.

Early this week ,Sauti Sol responded to the rapper's accusation that they and other big name artistes have not done enough to push for the growth of Kenya's music industry despite their successful musical careers.

For good measure, Sauti Sol even invited King Kaka to visit their office and learn from their structure on how to make it in the music world.

Members of the group also dismissed the rapper as a lukewarm artiste whose current effort to manage local artistes is unhelpful.