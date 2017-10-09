Kenya: Champions Kenya Beat Senegal in Yaoundé

Kenya's dominance at the women's Volleyball Africa Nations Championship continued on Sunday, with a 3-0 (25-21, 28-26,25-15) triumph over Senegal at the Palais des Sports Indoor Arena in Yaounde.

The result marked Malkia Strikers' second victory in as many days at this nine-team tournament, and without dropping a set, in the wake of Saturday's 3-0(25-16,25-8,25-10) sets triumph over Nigeria at the same venue.

Thus, Kenya who are the tournament defending champions and are also seeking an unprecedented tenth continental title in Yaounde, will sail through to the semis with a match to spare, should coach Japheth Munala mastermind a win over tricky Tunisia in their third group B fixture on Monday.

"We have started well which is very important for our confidence," said Munala following the victory over Nigeria.

"So it is important to maintain that tempo even as we look around at how the other teams are playing."

Kenya's last group fixture is against DR Congo on Wednesday.

In other results, Nigeria, who are making a return to the competition after three years in the cold, lost their second consecutive game 3-1(19-25,25-16,25-10,25-11) to Tunisia.

Meanwhile, Senegal defeated Congo DR 3-1(25-21,21-25,25-21,25-15), whilst hosts Cameroon who are alongside Tunisia considered Kenya's biggest challengers hammered Botswana in straight sets of 25-22,25-11,25-17).

This competition is also doubling up as the qualifier for the FIVB Women's World Championship set for Japan next year and thus despite the continental glory, Kenya is seeking to clinch one of the two slots reserved for Africa.